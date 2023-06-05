Nominations open for 2023 Polk Visionary Leader Award

On May 30, Polk Vision announced the new opportunity to honor key leaders of Polk County.
Nominations are now open for the Polk Visionary Leader of the Year Award.
The Award recipient will be announced during the Polk Vision Annual Meeting on August 16, 2023.
The Polk Visionary Leader Award honors community members who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in advancing, and inspiring others to advance, the shared Vision of improving the overall Quality of Life in Polk County through innovation and collaboration.
This Award signifies positive contributions in one or more of the following areas: Arts and Culture, Civic Engagement, Community Health and Safety, Education, Economic Prosperity, Government, and Infrastructure.
Successful nominees must demonstration measurable impacts in:
Aligning efforts to achieve shared goals
Innovative solutions in tackling complex issues
Effective measurable record of achievements
Inclusive of differing viewpoints and backgrounds
How to Nominate
Nominations should clearly state in detail the significant contributions the leader has made to improve the quality of life in Polk County. The nomination should be made in the form of a narrative description of the nominee’s contributions to the community. This should include the range of activities, the depth of engagement, and the results of their efforts.
A Selection Committee will be reviewing submissions.
Here are the rules:
Every living resident of Polk County of exemplary character is a potential candidate.
The nominee’s age, occupation, and social standing are not determining factors.
The nominee’s efforts and activities will be evaluated within context and on merit.
Activities that are part of the performance of one’s profession will be considered. However, those activities that go beyond the scope of the nominee’s job will be more heavily weighted. The quality of the outcomes will be a determining factor, regardless of the length of service.
Nominees must be a living resident of Polk County. Each year one nominee will be selected to receive the award.
Deadline for submission is July 16, 2023.
Nominations may be emailed to PVLAnominations@polkvision.com or visit https://form.jotform.com/leadershippolk/polkvisionaryleader