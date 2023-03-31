On March 29, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Guerra-Vergara and 32-year-old Eduardo Rojas-Astudillo for multiple vehicle burglaries, grand theft, fraud and other charges. Both Guerra-Vergara and Rojas-Astudillo are Chilean citizens who are in the United States illegally, according to a PCSO media release issued Friday morning.

Hunt Fountain Park burglaries

