POLK COUNTY, FL. – It’s almost time for summer camps, and here are a few offered in Polk County. (Camps are not listed in any order.)
1. Auburndale: Elite Cable Park Summer Wake Camp
Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekly sessions June 5 – July 28 for ages 9 to 15. Slider gear is included; a basic wakeboard, helmet and lifejacket. Campers are taught everything from basic fundamentals to advanced tricks. They also provide adequate amount of time on the water, time for lunch and off water activities throughout the day. Lunch is included from Tantrums Lakeside Grill. 330 Denton Ave. Auburndale 863-662-5200.
2. Lakeland: Bricks 4 Kidz
Each week has a different theme and each day the campers experience a new adventure with several different types of activities like motorized LEGO® robots, LEGO® mosaics, 3D color brick builds and more. Campers get to take home fun crafts and a custom-made LEGO® minifigure and have photos taken of all the LEGO® models they build throughout the week. United Women’s Club Lakeland – July 3, 5-7 and July 31-August 4 (full day only, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The camp is for K-5 Years Old; 863-333-5245.
3. Lakeland: Polk Museum of Art- Summer Art Camp
Ages 7-13 offering exploration through a wide array of creative processes, media and techniques with the guidance and support of our certified art teachers. Campers will have access to endless inspiration by developing studio habits, visiting art-filled galleries, and taking supervised strolls to Lake Morton, Florida Southern College and Hollis Gardens. 2-week sessions starting June 5; 863-688-5423.
4. Lakeland and Lake Wales: YMCA of West Central Florida Summer Camps-day camps, aquatics camps, sports camps, pre-K camps; June 5- Aug. 4; 863-644-3528. Ages 3-14 and hours vary. 3620 Cleveland Heights Blvd. Fontaine Gills Family YMCA; 2125 Sleepy Hill Road - Day Camp, Wet & Wacky. YMCA Par 3; 1740 George Jenkins Blvd. - Various Golf Camps, Lake Wales Family YMCA 1001 Burns Ave. Day Camp, Pre-K Camp - Wet & Wacky.
5. Lakeland: Aerospace Center for Excellence: 5 summer camps ages 7-17, starts June 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lakeland Linder International Airport; Destination Aviation, STEMtastic, Future Engineer, She Can Fly, Future Engineer. Ranging from $330 to $750. 863-644-2431.
6. Lakeland: What’s Cooking Summer Camp- weekly camps starting June 19; 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ages 5-13. Ranging from $395 for weeklong camp and $89 for day camp. 863-904-6099.
7. Winter Haven: All Saints Academy – more than 20 summer camps, pre-K through 12th grade. Camps include math, Harry Potter, Dance, young explorers, cheer, volleyball, football and many more. 863-293-5980.
8. Lakeland: Florida Children’s Museum- June 5 – July 28, weekly sessions; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore science, art, math and language. Inspired by Frank Asch’s “Sunflakes.” 863-687-3869.
9. Dundee: Sertoma Camp Endeavor- June 25- July 1; 7 to 17 years old. This sleepaway camp experience is a special needs camp for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children, their hearing siblings and children of Deaf adults. 863-913-6323.
10. Bartow Bash Summer Camp- June 12- July 26; grades K-5, $65 per week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Includes daily lunch, activities, sports, arts and crafts; 863-534-0161; Located at the Carver Recreation Center and Polk Street Community Center.
11. Lake Wales: Circle F Dude Ranch Camp for ages 6-16. These sleepaway camps are available starting June 11 ranging in price from $1,700 to $4,950 and includes western activities, trip to a waterpark, rodeo, nutritious meals and air-conditioned cabins. Call 863-224-7113 to register.
12. Haines City: Camp Frontier – this overnight summer camp starts June 11 for ages 7-17. Sign up for one week or up to five starting at $1,750 and includes theme park, all meals, lodging, supplies, activities – archery, cheerleading, cooking, fishing, paintball, musical theatre, STEM and many more. 888-977-CAMP.
13. Theatre Winter Haven offers two musical theatre camps: June 12-30, 9 a.m.
to 4 p.m. Camp Rock the Musical, and July 10- 28th Raise Your Voice, ages 8-17;
$499, 863-294-SHOW.
14. Lake Wales Arts Council Summer Camp: full day and half day starting June 26 through the end of July includes painting, drawing, pottery, music, drama, dance and other activities. 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. $175-$300 for 6- to 13-year-olds. 863-676-8426.
15. Polk City: Camp Gilead is a Christian Camp, June 4 – July 25 for elementary, middle and teens. Overnight camp is $359. Commuter Camp is $259. Specialty Fish Camp is $359. Activities include prayer, chapel, mini-golf, crafts, swimming, archery and more. 863-984-1353.
16. Lakeland: Circle B Bar Nature Discovery Center, A-Z Nature Camp, 5-13 years old starting June 6, 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. GPS and compass skills, camouflage activity games, hiking, nature crafts, archery (ages 9-13) fishing skills introduction (ages 9-13) boating skills introduction (ages 9-13) 863-668-4673 ext. 204.
17. Lakeland: No Limits Sports offers three and five-day volleyball camps, soccer camps and multi-sports camps. Times and prices vary. Call 863-205-6176.
18. Winter Haven: Florida Bass Fishing- weekly sessions May 30-July 7; bass fishing on the Chain of Lakes Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to noon for kids 7 to 18 years old; $275 per week and learn boat safety and fishing techniques, knot tying, swimming, casting- William G. Roe Park and Boat Ramp, 307-6585.
19. Lakeland: Orlando Magic summer basketball camp- June 12-16 and June 19-23, 5 to 17 years old camp is run by Orlando Magic coaches, trainers and players, participants receive Magic gear and a ticket to a game. 4450 Harden Blvd. Lakeland. www.nba.com/ magic/youth/camps-and-clinics.
20. Lakeland/Winter Haven: Polk State College – Polk State Kids at College has been offering a kid’s summer camp for more than 25 years. Children ages 5-13 can choose from a wide variety of classes such as 3D printing, trivia, rocketry, ninja warriors and edible art. Classes are $65-$75 and a class is two hours per day for five days. The Lakeland session begins June 19, and Winter Haven’s is July 10. Email kidsatcollege@polk.edu for more information.
List compiled by Elizabeth Morrisey, Contributing Writer
To add your summer camp to the list, email the editor at kberkowitz@d-r.media.