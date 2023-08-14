Polk County Fire Rescue announces new $10,000 sign-on bonus for paramedics and firefighter/paramedics

BARTOW (Aug. 11, 2023) – Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is now offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus and additional incentives for qualified single-cert Paramedics and Firefighter/Paramedic applicants.
Last month, a two-year wage and benefit agreement was finalized between Polk County and the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Union 3531, and PCFR is working to recruit a diverse and skilled pool of qualified candidates.
To qualify for the sign-on bonus, applicants must be nationally registered or have completed their State of Florida equivalency certification requirements. Applicants must be certified in the State of Florida as a paramedic and Firefighter/Paramedics must possess a Florida Firefighter Bureau of Fire Standards Certificate of Compliance.
Additional incentives include:
- · Firefighter/Paramedic’s from a “career” fire department (lateral transfers) with at least two years of experience are not required to complete a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT).
- · Every year of experience equates to one step in advancement up to Step 5.
“Polk County Fire Rescue is excited to invite qualified candidates to join a progressive, EMS-based fire department with 49 stations,” said Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. “We want to attract a diverse and skilled pool of candidates, and we have adopted a forward-thinking approach in recruiting those who are ready to become part of the lived-experience in PCFR, which serves the four largest county in the state.”
Those interested in applying for a position with PCFR, please contact Recruiter Betzi LaCounte via email at BetziLaCounte@polk-county.net or call (863) 519-7350.