Polk County Historical Commission celebrates 86th anniversary this month

The Polk County Historical Commission (PCHC), created by a Florida State Legislative action and approved by Governor Frederick Preston Cone, celebrates its 86th Anniversary this Thursday. Founded May 4, 1937, the PCHC was the result of historically minded Polk County residents who wanted to preserve the historical background of a growing community, according to a media release issued last week.
With the passage of the act, the means to administer and oversee a broad area of historical interest was assured.
The nine-member Historical Commission currently serves as an advisory board to the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. Administration of the historical marker program is a signature activity of the PCHC. Historical markers recognize and encourage the preservation of local history. Historical markers are popular and useful tools for promoting and preserving all aspects of Polk County’s diverse heritage. Marker topics include persons, events, institutions, buildings, ethnic groups, churches, sites, communities and cemeteries. There are currently 30 historical markers in place throughout Polk County.
In May 1973, the National Trust for Historic Preservation dedicated the month of May toward promoting historic places in communities across the nation. The Polk County History Center has compiled and mapped the location of each historic marker in Polk, and more than 100 additional sites countywide. To view the complete listing, visit www.polkhistorycenter.org.
The Polk County Board of County Commissioners was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Florida Department of State to complete $1.2 million of restoration work on the exterior of the Polk County History Center. The project, which is estimated to take about a year to complete, will restore 204 exterior windows and four pairs of exterior doors. The restoration will include glass, frames, trim and hardware and will require the boarding of windows and temporary closure of exhibit spaces. The Polk County History Center will remain open for the duration of the project. Programs and events at the Polk County History Center are, unless otherwise noted, open to the public and free of charge.
The 30 historical markers in Polk County include:
Fort Meade, Fort Clinch, Fort Fraser, Fort Carroll, Fort Cummings, Fort Gardiner, Old Polk County Courthouse, Historic Pughsville Neighborhood (F-604), Historic Pughsville Neighborhood (F-605), Florence Villa Training School, Historic Kissengen Spring, SUMICA, Circle B Bar Ranch, Surveyor’s Lake Schoolhouse, Pierce, The Carpenters Home, Publix Super Market 1940, Socrum, First Publix Store 1930, Fruitlands Institute, front, Fruitlands Institute, back, Minatti, front, Minatti, back, Col. Zachary Taylor Trail & Causeway, Union Academy front, Union Academy back, Kathleen Baptist Church front, Kathleen Baptist Church back, Kathleen School front, Kathleen School, back, Evergreen & Palm Cemeteries front, Evergreen & Palm Cemeteries back.