Polk County Historical Commission celebrates 86th anniversary this month
Graphic provided by Polk County Historical Commission

The Polk County Historical Commission (PCHC), created by a Florida State Legislative action and approved by Governor Frederick Preston Cone, celebrates its 86th Anniversary this Thursday. Founded May 4, 1937, the PCHC was the result of historically minded Polk County residents who wanted to preserve the historical background of a growing community, according to a media release issued last week.

With the passage of the act, the means to administer and oversee a broad area of historical interest was assured.

