Polk County Waste & Recycling Collection Changes Begin June 5

Changes are coming to the customers served by the Polk County Waste & Recycling Collection.
The new routine yard trash guidelines specify that branches should not exceed two inches in diameter, and they should be no longer than three feet, the county reports.
All yard waste must be containerized in bins, bundles or bags, with a combination of four containers, each weighing 30 pounds or less, collected once per week. All items should be placed curbside by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Items not in compliance will not be collected, and if they stay curbside, they may be subject to code enforcement violations.
Bulk collection will be limited to furniture and appliance collection, which will take place once a month on a preset, scheduled day. Household items that were not structurally attached to the house are acceptable. No construction debris or eviction/move-outs will be collected. All items should be curbside by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Items not in compliance will not be collected; if they stay curbside, they may be subject to code enforcement violations.