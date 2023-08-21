Polk State Soccer coaches announce 7 events for community

WINTER HAVEN (Monday, Aug. 21) - Polk State Soccer Head Coach Dee Shivraman and Assistant Coach and Recruiting Director Tawanda Kaseke are taking a community approach as they begin their first year with the Eagles.
For the 2023-24 Academic Year, the coaches will host seven different events -
some for youngsters and others for adults. The events will be held in collaboration between Polk State's coaches and Winter Haven United Academy, a soccer club with a youth academy and professional development programs.
"One of my big goals will be to connect with the community," Shivraman said.
"That engagement is really important."
Polk State College's coaches host camps to engage the local community and foster young athletes' interest in sports and higher education. While the camps are hosted by the individual coaches rather than the college because they are on campus, students are introduced to the idea of higher education.
"These events promise to provide local youth soccer players and adults alike with unparalleled opportunities to elevate their talents, indulge in spirited competition, and immerse themselves in the ambiance of college-level soccer," said Kaseke, who is also the founder and director of football operations for Winter Haven United Academy. "This joint initiative will host an impressive lineup of seven events spanning from August 2023 to March 2024, with a shared mission of nurturing growth, advancing education, and fostering community involvement."
The first of the seven events will be the Junior Skills Camp, which takes place at the Polk State Soccer Field on Aug. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – prior to the Eagles' home opener against Pasco-Hernando State College.
Participants will get to meet with Polk State players prior to the match, walk out with the team for the start of the match, and serve as ball people during it. The cost is $25 per person.
"There's this pay-to-play culture in America, which leaves a lot of kids out," Shivraman said. "We want to make sure these camps are affordable. We also want kids to look at Polk State - academically or athletically - when it comes time to make their collegiate choices."
Here is a look at the entire camp schedule:
Aug. 26, 2023 | Junior Skills Camp | 1-4 p.m. | $25 per person
Oct. 1, 2023 | 3v3 U9 - Adult Coed | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | $165 per team
Nov. 20-21, 2023 | Thanksgiving Camp | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. each day | $50 per
player
Dec. 17, 2023 | College ID Camp | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | $100 per player
Feb. 18, 2024 | 3v3 U9 - Adult Coed | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. | $165 per team
March 9, 2024 | College ID Camp | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | $100 per player
March 11-12, 2024 | Spring Break Camp | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. each day | $50 per player
More information about each event and registration is available online by visiting Winter Haven United Academy at www.whunitedacademy.com or by phone at 863.280.7095.
Content courtesy of Polk State College