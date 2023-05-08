Polk students honored in Flagler College Class of 2023 Commencement

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (May 8, 2023) - Flagler College celebrated the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 450 graduates at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6.
Each year, Flagler's graduating class boldly exemplifies intelligence, creativity, skill, and entrepreneurship- the Class of 2023 is no exception.
Among the graduates, 59 are student-athletes. There are also 20 students who completed Flagler's distinguished Honors Program and have an Honors designation placed on their official academic transcripts. These students were among the 5% of their class invited to join the program their freshman year.
This year's graduating class brought ideas and perspectives from across the country and world, with students from 32 states and two territories of the U.S., and more than a dozen international exchange students.
The most represented majors across the graduating seniors include Psychology (63 majors), Business Administration (45), Criminology (38), Coastal Environmental Science (33), Graphic Design (27), Digital Media Production & Journalism (23), Marketing (22), Elementary Education (19), History (19), and Hospitality and Tourism Management (19).
Abigail Belchior, a graduate from Davenport, was honored with a Bachelor of Science degree for Coastal Environmental Science.
Gwen Evans, a graduate from Lakeland, was honored with a Bachelor of Science degree for Coastal Environmental Science.
Sharon Gardner, a graduate from Lakeland was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for English.
Darin Grimm, a graduate from Lakeland, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Business Administration.
Nicole Hagenberger, a graduate from Lakeland, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Secondary Education of Mathematics.
Bryleigh Koepsell, a graduate from Lakeland, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Psychology.
Jinez Luihn, a graduate from Davenport, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Hospitality & Tourism Management.
Vanessa McCormick, a graduate from Winter Haven, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Liberal Arts.
Brooke Rhonemus, a graduate from Davenport, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Digital Media Production & Journalism.
Andrea Tobin, a graduate from Lakeland, was honored with a Bachelor of Arts degree for Criminology.
The Class of 2023 was conferred 414 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 12 Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees, and 67 Bachelor of Science degrees. Additionally, five students will have the honor of receiving Master of Arts degrees. These degrees represent rigorous academic journeys successfully completed and a group of students with diverse passions.
Behind these degrees are countless experiential learning opportunities, of which almost 95% of the graduating class participated in during their time at Flagler. This reflects the College's dedication to providing Saints with a living education, practical on-the-ground experiences, and community engagement.