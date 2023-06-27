LAKELAND, FL (June 26, 2023) - The City of Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will close a portion of East Orange Street to repair a failing sanitary sewer line. This emergency repair will have crews start along the 900 block of East Orange Street beginning Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 a.m. Staff estimates that it will take two days to complete the work. East Orange Street will be closed to through traffic between Lake Avenue and Ingraham Avenue with a full closure at the location of the repair. Traffic control and detour signage will be in place for the duration of the work to least impact vehicular traffic.
The current clay pipe that needs to be replaced is almost 100-years old. This older sewer service lateral has become cracked and has been infiltrated by tree roots, causing failure. The failing clay will be replaced with a new longer-lasting PVC pipe that will restore proper service. The city reports the PVC has the advantage of being resistant to roots and the smooth surface helps reduce failures/blockages while providing a long-service life.