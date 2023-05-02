RNR Tire Express ready to serve Lakeland

The mission of RNR Tire Express is to be the best tire and wheel concept in America and now Lakeland has become their newest location.
Matt King, regional director for the Lakeland store, said, “We saw a huge opportunity to give the citizens of Lakeland a new way to buy tires. Offering safe quality tires with affordable payment options.”
RNR is a franchise retailer for affordable, custom tires, wheels, and alignments.
When customers visit the modern 6,000-square-foot store, they can choose from a large selection of brand-name tires and wheels with no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer’s budget.
Customers also have a large selection of new and previously rented merchandise to choose from, with RNR carrying every major brand in the custom wheel and tire industry. They are also offered free nitrogen, roadside assistance, and lifetime tire rotation.
Tracy Cintron, franchise director, said they focus on each customer and truly listen to their needs.
“That means taking the time and effort to ensure every family who comes through our doors leaves with a safe set of tires and an unparalleled experience. A mission all our locations further embody by actively engaging with the community and giving back to its residents.”
RNR says the store is intent on filling a unique void in Florida’s automotive aftermarket retail sector, according to a press release. The new Lakeland location provides products and services from knowledgeable staff for as little as $20 down for a set of tires. The pandemic has left many locals keeping their vehicles – and old tires – longer due to drastically inflated new and used vehicle prices, said the press release. In doing so, drivers are being put at risk. The affordability that RNR offers the public will help ensure Lakeland area drivers are no longer made to choose between cost and their own safety.
RNR customers are provided a program that allows them to pay for tires and wheels in weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly installments, including four months same as cash plans. Customers are also offered the lowest cash prices on products and have new and previously rented merchandise to choose from.
“We have a purpose to truly serve our customers, not just provide customer service,” King said.
“We aim to make a positive impact in the Lakeland community with our vision of ‘changed lives, changing lives’, by helping keep our customers safe on the road and partnering with other local businesses and organizations.”
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 177 locations in 28 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times’ Top 500 list for 2022 and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category.
RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country.
The new store is located at 5220 US. Hwy 98 North in Lakeland.