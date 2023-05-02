RNR Tire Express ready to serve Lakeland

RNR Tire Express cut the ribbon to their new Lakeland facility on March 11. 

 Photo provided by RNR Tire Express

The mission of RNR Tire Express is to be the best tire and wheel concept in America and now Lakeland has become their newest location.

Matt King, regional director for the Lakeland store, said, “We saw a huge opportunity to give the citizens of Lakeland a new way to buy tires. Offering safe quality tires with affordable payment options.”

