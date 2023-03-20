POLK COUNTY, FL (March 20, 2023) – Saturday, March 25 is the last day registered voters who reside in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales can submit a request to receive a ballot by mail for the April 4 Municipal Elections.
New requests can be made online at PolkElections.gov or by calling the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off to the Supervisor of Elections, but they must be received by 7 pm on Election Day, April 4.
Polling locations will be open from 7 am – 7 pm on Municipal Election Day, Tuesday, April 4 and Florida law requires voters to vote at the precinct they are assigned.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888