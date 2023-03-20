POLK COUNTY, FL (March 20, 2023) – Saturday, March 25 is the last day registered voters who reside in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales can submit a request to receive a ballot by mail for the April 4 Municipal Elections.

New requests can be made online at PolkElections.gov or by calling the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888. 

Recommended for you