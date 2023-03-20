Scholarships for Students to be raised at 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament

Want to play golf and help some deserving students get scholarships? Here’s your chance – sign up for
this weekend’s 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament, a 4-man Scramble to be held at the Bartow Golf Course.
Want to play golf and help some deserving students get scholarships? Here’s your chance – sign up for
this weekend’s 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament, a 4-man Scramble to be held at the Bartow Golf Course.
And guess who is celebrating his 103 rd birthday this year?
Two-time-Hall-of-Famer Herb Dixon will be present also.
Sports celebrities will be playing, lunch is included, and Mulligan packages are available. Check-in is at 7
a.m., tee off is at 8:30 a.m. Four golfers can play for $300, lunch included. One golfer is $75 and lunch is
included. Lunch will be served at Bartow Golf Course Mulligan’s Restaurant at 150 N. Idlewood Avenue,
Bartow, FL. Proceeds benefit the Bartow Deacons & Stewards Alliance, Inc. Scholarship Fund.
Sponsorships are available – A Golf 102 Sponsor is $2500, you get 2 teams (6 golfers, 2
celebrities), banner at the clubhouse, branding on collateral materials, media recognition, Certificate of
Appreciation, and 4 corporate hole signs. Platinum Sponsor is $1500 and gets you 2 teams (6 golfers, 2
celebrities), everything above, except 2 corporate hole signs. Gold Sponsor is $1000 and that gets you 2
teams (6 golfers, 2 celebrities), media recognition, Certificate of Appreciation, 2 corporate hole signs.
Silver Sponsor is $750, 1 team (4 golfers), media recognition, Certificate of Appreciation, 2 corporate
hole signs. Bronze sponsor $500, 1 team, (4 golfers), Certificate of Appreciation, 1 Corporate hold sign.
Hole Sponsor, $100, 1 corporate hole sign. Four golfers is $300, lunch included. One golfer is $75 and
lunch is included. Proceeds benefit the Bartow Deacons & Stewards Alliance, Inc. Scholarship Fund.
For more information, call Carver Young, 863-533-1207 or 863-255-2343. Email Young at
carver.young863@gmail.com or visit bartowedc.org website. Sign up online to play at