Staying sharp, Ax-Caliber is Lakeland July Small Business of the Month

LAKELAND - Ax-Caliber, located at 204 E. Orange St. #104, Lakeland, is the first axe throwing facility in Lakeland, and was awarded the July Small Business of the Month by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.
“I am so excited, and I cannot believe that we received this,” said Joyce Woodrow, in a media release issued by the Chamber.
“We have been in business for three years in December and it has been an opportunity that is a blessing beyond measure,” she said.
Joyce and Kraig Woodrow started the family business in 2020 with a motto that they still live by today, being “Faith, Family and Fun.”
The Chamber said that when the Woodrows found the building that they converted to the axe-throwing venue, “it was truly a blank canvas.”
They took on the task of building out the facility themselves by creating the blueprints, designing the space, building the throwing lanes and more.
“We wanted so badly to bring a destination venue where people can come from all over to come to downtown,” Joyce said. “We love Lakeland and we wanted everyone else to see what is happening down here.”
Ax-Caliber also offers a kitchen that offers delicious food options for patrons, a coffee house, a bar stocked with various beverages, a virtual gun range where they offer target practice as well as the opportunity for those who wish to obtain their concealed carry license to do so. They have meeting spaces for local businesses and events, and there is more to come.
The business recently hosted the first World Axe Throwing League (WATL) tournament, comprised of 40 competitors and featuring a grand prize at the end.
“We want to make sure that we bring everything to this community … of a higher caliber across the board. From our restaurant to our axe throwing, to our virtual range, to anything else that we want to offer to the community. We want people to come here, stay here and have fun,” said Joyce.