Ten Polk State student-athletes named to NJCAA All-Academic Team

WINTER HAVEN - Athletes from each of Polk State’s five sports were represented on the NJCAA All-Academic Team for their achievements in the classroom over this past academic year.
Of the 10 Polk State student-athletes to earn NJCAA All-Academic honors, two landed on the first team.
The Eagles also had one second-team selection and seven third-team honorees. Polk State Soccer led the way with five players earning recognition.
To qualify for the NJCAA All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or greater for the 2022-23 Academic Year. The criteria for each of the three teams are listed below:
First team: 4.0 GPA
Second team: 3.8-3.99 GPA
Third team: 3.6-3.79 GPA
First Team
• Lohrane Boaventura, forward, 4.00 GPA (Soccer)
• Marcella Koasne, forward, 4.00 GPA (Soccer)
Second Team
• Kaitlyn Nieves, outfielder, 3.80 GPA (Softball)
Third Team
• Carson Beisner, forward, 3.71 GPA (Basketball)
• Rachelle Caremus, defender, 3.50 GPA (Soccer)
• Carolina Guerreiro, outside hitter, 3.62 GPA (Volleyball)
• Irene Mostardini, libero, 3.65 GPA (Volleyball)
• Celine Ottah, midfielder, 3.50 GPA (Soccer)
• Ella Sebree, goalkeeper, 3.62 GPA (Soccer)
• Evan Wainman, infielder, 3.70 GPA (Baseball)
