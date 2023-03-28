Vote for People’s Choice – Lemon Street Outdoor Sculptures 23rd Annual Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition

Red Bear, a sculpture by James Futral of Fort Myers, Florida, is one of many sculptures to be seen at the 23rd Annual Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition.

 Gregory Mills

LAKELAND, FL (March 28, 2023) – It’s time for The 23rd Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition, which is on display on the Lemon Street Promenade and Lakeland Public Library now through the end of 2023. The City of Lakeland Parks, Recreation and Cultural Department encourages the community to vote for their favorite sculpture by visiting the People’s Choice web page at https://bit.ly/2023FLOSCPeoplesChoice.

Artists submitted applications through an online process in the fall of

Recommended for you