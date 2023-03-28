Vote for People’s Choice – Lemon Street Outdoor Sculptures 23rd Annual Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition

LAKELAND, FL (March 28, 2023) – It’s time for The 23rd Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition, which is on display on the Lemon Street Promenade and Lakeland Public Library now through the end of 2023. The City of Lakeland Parks, Recreation and Cultural Department encourages the community to vote for their favorite sculpture by visiting the People’s Choice web page at https://bit.ly/2023FLOSCPeoplesChoice.
Artists submitted applications through an online process in the fall of
2022 for their work to be considered as a part of the 2023 show. More than 70 sculptures were submitted for review. With the help of a jury comprised of Polk Museum of Art representatives, City staff, and members from the local arts community, 11 of the best sculptures were chosen to be displayed, said Kevin Cook, City of Lakeland Director of Communications.
“The exhibit space has expanded to include one sculpture at the Lakeland Public Library on Lake Morton for the second year,” he said. The remaining sculptures are placed along three blocks of Lemon Street between South Florida and Massachusetts Avenue.
“The sculptures at the library and along Lemon Street provide an interesting aesthetic that can be enjoyed on casual stroll or while visiting the swans at Lake Morton,” Cook said.
This year, downtown visitors can enjoy a rest on Morning Glory Pink Flower Whisper Bench or debate the meaning of Red Bear while taking in the great public art that is part of this year’s Annual Florida Outdoor Sculpture Competition.
“The sculptures on Lemon Street were introduced to provide free access to public art for all who live and visit our community. We are fortunate to live in a city that recognizes the value of public art that introduces culture and well-being,” said Pam Page, Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.