A Winter Haven-based corporation recently abandoned a problematic sewage treatment plant near, but not associated with, Warner University in Lake Wales.
On March 25, at the request of Polk County staff, Tenth Judicial Circuit Judge Dana Y. Moore ordered Polk County Utilities to take over operations of the former Crooked Lake Park Sewerage Company, also known as CLS.
The sewage plant serves around 300 homes near Warner University and is located not far from the northwestern shore of Crooked Lake. The State of Florida designated Crooked Lake as an outstanding special water body in 1987 due to high water quality. It's the only lake in the county to have this designation.
On March 3, two area residents filed suit against CLS, with help from Lilly & Brown attorney Kent Lilly, of Lake Wales, each alleging they had spent time in the lake, and afterward, had come down with life-threatening infections — possibly due to sewage leaks into the lake in 2020.
On June 7, 2020, 3,500 gallons of raw sewage contaminated the College Park Mobile Home Park and Crooked Lake, according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection report. Three days later, a broken hose on a pump caused another 70,000 gallons of sewage to further contaminate the park and lake.
Last year, a reader sent the Sun a photo of one of the 2020 incidents. The reader moved to the other side of the lake weeks later.
On July 26, another 5,000 or so gallons of sewage seeped out of a manhole for unknown reasons. On Aug. 7, 15,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage due to a berm near the lake that failed. On Aug. 20, 2020, another 1,500 gallons of sewage oozed out of another manhole for unknown reasons.
The CLS Company, whose address is listed as 5578 Commercial Blvd in Winter Haven, mailed a letter to Polk County Manager Bill Beasley in September 2020 stating the plant was being abandoned in November.
A corporate officer for the plant, Louis Garrard of Lakeland, was arrested for negligence and other charges in October.
In November, CLS attorneys asked the court for time to sell the plant — a process that failed. Judge Moore subsequently ordered Polk County Utilities to take over operations.
On behalf of CLS, Zimmerman Kiser Sutcliffe lawyer D. Scott Baker wrote the following in a letter to Polk County Manager Bill Beasley in September.
“The utility is being abandoned because of increasingly onerous and costly regulatory requirements imposed by the state which are economically impossible to meet. The utility is also subject to persistent civil enforcement efforts, notwithstanding major capital investments and operational improvements made by the owner in response to previous enforcement activities and consent orders,”
Problems at the plant date back to at least 2005.
On behalf of his clients W. Trent Farrar and K. Douglas Morrison, Lilly is asking for a jury trial with damages in excess of $100,000. Lilly filed for a default judgment on April 6.