BARTOW, Fla. (May 2, 2023) – Polk County residents will soon see a tax savings of $2.5 million annually thanks to cutting edge technology at the county’s North Central Landfill. The Board approved an $11.3 million contract with Thalle Construction for the wetlands treatment construction project. 

Leachate is formed when rainwater filters through garbage at a landfill. When the rainwater comes into contact with garbage, it leaches, or draws out, chemicals. In particular, it leaches out a high concentration of ammonia, which is harmful to the environment. 

