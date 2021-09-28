This year’s list of Polk County’s requests from the Florida Legislature is a mixed bag, including road projects, behavioral health funding and a new look at what is considered nuisance subdivisions, with a combine ask of about $18 million.
While road projects carry the biggest price tag, an estimated$16 million, another $2 million is requested to pay for other programs including the behavioral health issues.
Also on the county’s wish list is some cash for water projects, new air conditioning at the History Center, a new generator for the Medical Examiner’s offices and anew paramedicine program.
Road projects, mostly in the northeast county include a $5 million ask to widen Thompson Nursery Road from two lanes to four; $5 million to provide a parallel corridor west of U.S. Highway 27 north of Interstate; a $4 million bankroll for widening County Road 557 from Lake Alfred to the interstate and about $2 million for alignment studies for two more parallel corridors to help get traffic off U.S. 27, tentatively identified as FDC Grove Road and Holly Hill Road.
According to county officials, these projects would alleviate the ever-increasing congestion on U.S. 27, the primary north-south corridor in the east county.
In another request, county leaders recalled that two years ago, the county determined that behavioral health was a top priority, with untreated mental illness and substance abuse disorders having significant fiscal consequences countywide.
“Unmet treatment needs hamper the success of children and families, affect their long-term economic mobility and quality of life,” officials say.
“Serious mental illness can trap individuals in a lifetime of poverty and homelessness and can also lead to costly and frequent hospitalizations, institutionalization and recurrent involvement in the criminal justice system” the legislative request package presented to commissioners recently explains.
The report also says that the ongoing pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues with increased instances of anxiety or depression disorders as well as increased substance abuse and an escalation in domestic violence.
Drug overdoses increased during the past year and suicides also were on the rise, according to the report.
“We can’t carry this burden alone,” said County Manager Bill Beasley. “There is just a lot of need here.” He told commissioners the board presently allocates about $8 million for this time of care, taken from the county’s Indigent Medical Care budget. The request, however, cited no specific dollar amount.
Beasley also said that the county’s behavioral health community “has become saturated with increased demand for both mental health and substance abuse services” and “will have a lasting impact on families and communities.”
He added that “increased funding for Behavioral Health Services will be crucial to healthy communities and for the overall quality of life here,” but made no specific dollar request.
While continued support for ongoing or proposed water projects is a perpetual request, as is asking for no more state mandates that the county has to pick up the tab for, this year’s request has a new wrinkle: dealing with unrecorded subdivisions.
The issue involves unrecorded subdivisions like Rancho Bonito, where individual property ownership is cloudy, and is hard for the county to enforce land use rules.
The legislative request maintains that law enforcement agencies are challenged in enforcing laws where property boundaries are difficult if not impossible to determine, there is widespread lawlessness, and it is unsafe for officers to respond to calls.
The county has repeatedly dealt with problems involving ATVs, motorcycles, theft, prostitution, littering. Illegal dumping, and livestock tampering on such properties where blame for such behavior cannot be appropriately placed on the property owners who allow such activity to occur.
The county has about 32 such subdivisions, but most of them are not trouble spots, officials say.
The legislative relief would make it easier tor the county to regulate the land use in such areas. There is no cost connected to this request.
The legislative priorities will be presented to the Polk legislative delegation in October. It was tentatively okayed by the county commission during a work session, so no formal action was taken.