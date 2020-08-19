Topping this year's capital improvement plans for Polk County for the coming fiscal year will be the construction of a new Polk Government Center in Auburndale and the completion of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center in northwest Winter Haven.
The Polk Board of County Commissioners heard the details of the overall capital improvement plans (CIP) at a workshop last week, but took no official action about the entire CIP or individual projects on the drawing boards.
Another major project highlighted by Polk County’s Parks and Recreation Department is the upgrade and installation of a dog park and new baseball fields at the Northeast Regional Park. The project costs were not cited at last week's briefing, but included four new ball fields along with the construction of a concession stand and paved parking facilities.
The new government center, to be built on a 27-acre site near Auburndale, will also include space for an additional Polk Tax Collector's office and tops the county's to-do list with a price tag of about $28 million.
The new facility will include administrative offices for routine county operations like code enforcement and building permits, along with clerk's offices for processing routine business, and will spread over a building with more than 700,000-square-feet of space.
A ground-breaking on the project is expected to occur within the next several months.
The Processing Center for PCSO, already under construction, carries a final tab of about $9.3 million, Polk County Commissioners learned at a project briefing. That facility should be completed in February.
Also on the list for projects tentatively okayed by commissioners recently was some $15 million in improvements, including a wetlands treatment system to clean runoff from landfill operations at the North Central Landfill in greater Winter Haven.
Other facilities improvements such as roof replacements or repair, air conditioning and generator replacement or installation should cost the county about $3 million a year over the next several years, officials said.
The county's Fire Rescue Department should be breaking ground for four new joint fire and ambulance stations in the coming year, officials told the county governing board last week.
Those targeted for construction this year, with a cost of about $4 million each, are in Kathleen, Frostproof, Galloway and Loughman.
Also included in the Polk Fire Rescue building projects wish list is an additional ambulance facility, to be located near the Lakeland Regional Medical Center in north Lakeland.
According to presentations made at the workshop, the county’s Utilities Department plans to spend some $41 million in upgrades to both water and wastewater treatment plants countywide. The cost of those projects will be paid for by user fees generated by water and sewer usage by residents and businesses.
The bulk of the Roads and Drainage Department's budget is earmarked for capacity projects, totaling well over $250 million spread out over six major projects and dozens of small projects.
Topping the list of major projects, most of which are multi-laning projects, is the widening of Lake Wilson Road, at a cost of $32 million in total for design, right of way acquisition and construction, explained Polk Roads and Drainage Director Jay Jarvis.
But the biggest item on Jarvis' list of things to do is the widening of County Road 557, from Auburndale to Interstate 4. That project will cost about $89 million in total, according to the department director, and widens the county road from two lanes to four and feeds into an intersection improvement at I-4 that will be paid for by the Florida Department of Transportation.