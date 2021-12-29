Polk County still has about $7 million left it its rental assistance bank account and is looking for residents who may need help with their rent if affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The county started doling out some of the $20 million it received from the feds to offset losses that endanger families who could wind up homeless.
The Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) money is given directly to property owners who rent or lease homes to residents, according to Assistant County Manager and budget guru Todd Bond.
Those who need rental help must apply for it through several selected agencies who review the applications and see if they meet the federal criteria to have their back rent or even expected rent paid for them.
Bond said so far, the county has shucked out about $13 million, leaving the $7 million on the table.
Bond said that so far, 2,353 applicants had been helped via the federal funding giveaway, but that still leaves a pot left untouched.
The county has farmed the application reviews out to several agencies in the county. ALPE and Florida Rural Legal Services are two of the agencies involved in the program.
The commission was updated about how much cash had been paid out, questioning whether the system was working and getting the help where it was needed.
“The system is working,” said Todd.
County Manager Bill Beasley said, “This is a new program. We've gone to agencies with boots on the ground to do a good job and get more money out to those who need it.”
He added, “We're touching people we have not touched before.”
The program allows up to 12 months of rent to be paid if the applicant shows a need and can show that the rent issue is related to the pandemic. Todd said a lot of those needing help were members of the service industries like hotels and restaurants.
Those eligible for this help must be Polk residents, qualify for unemployment and has experienced a drop in household income due to the pandemic; demonstrates a risk of homelessness because of late or insufficient funds to cover housing or a loss of housing stability, the guidelines say.
The applicants can receive rent, overdue rent, as well as unpaid utility bills, which includes electricity, gas and water bills.
The guidelines further say that eligible households can receive up to a year's rent plus another three months if they can show the extra months are needed to insure housing stability. Applicants must show documentation, such as late notices, shut-off warnings or other similar documents.
The applicants must also show that they are Florida residents, can document the income hardship, have delinquent notices, current lease or rental statements, a recent pay stub, unemployment letter or 2020 tax returns. They must also have a W-9 form from the landlord or property owner.
More information may be obtained by calling 863-345-2600.