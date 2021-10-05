About 20,000 people in Polk County have applied for help with back rent caused by job loss or impact from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The assistance has been provided through two federal fund vehicles, the CARES act and the latest iteration, ERA,
Working to distribute millions of dollars is no easy feat, county officials said, who are entrusted with doling out the payments to those in need. It involves research and corroboration, the guidelines show.
The requirements are stringent, but lax enough for many of those in need to obtain the help them need to avoid eviction from a rental property, officials say.
Right now, the county housing and budget staff are working to hand out about $17 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds, and as of last week, had handed out almost $9 million, said county housing guru Tamara West.
According to West, so far, there have been 3,847 applications for rental aid, with about a third approved so far and some 891 denied for not meeting the criteria or not providing the proper documentation needed.
As of last week, there was another 396 applications under review, so the dole numbers could easily pass the $9 million mark on this round of the giveaway.
Under the earlier CARES plan, the county handed out 17,643 checks, but those were limited to only $2,000 maximum, while the ERA funding goes far beyond that with a max level of about $12,000 per applicant meeting the requirements, officials say.
Also helping out under the earlier act, were some 8,739 seniors for a total of 26,382 residents helped out with immediate funding.
The ERA money, with the $12,000 cap can include a year's rent plus another three months if it is needed to ensure housing stability and if there's still money available, says West.
The earlier funding pot had to be spent within a year, but the latest federal hand-out money has longer to be disbursed.
The county Friday shut down its application website, but that doesn't mean there isn't more rent help available. The remaining funds have been transferred to local help agencies like the United Way to dispense through their usual help channels, the county said.
Many of those expected to apply through these other help agencies may have struggled to fill out the necessary forms on line, said Assistant County Manager Todd Bond, who controls the county's budget department.
Through the other agencies who deal with assistance programs like this one, those in need will get more one-on-one assistance with the necessary forms and documentation required to obtain the financial support.
Only renters can apply, not landlords, the rules say. Renters must show they are behind on their rent, have an eviction notice or other evidence of housing instability, according to documents provided outlining eligibility.
Landlords also must agree to participate in the federal program, West said.
All told in the past two years, Polk County has received some $52 million in federal money to provide housing help for residents adversely affected by the pandemic and has expended about $40 million of those dollars.
Anyone needing information about the program is asked to contact the county's housing offices at 863-534-5240.