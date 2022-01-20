For more than a decade, Polk County has been holding hands with Peppa Pig’s papa and slipping him a little cash as well.
Polk County has been underwriting advertising for the Winter Haven LEGOLAND theme park since its inception a dozen years ago, just as Cypress Gardens had closed its gates, major league baseball fled to warmer climes and the Boardwalk and Baseball complex was boarded up.
Holding hands with Merlin Entertainment, a giant in the theme-park world, has paid off for both the county and LEGOLAND, said Mark Jackson, chief of the county's Sports and Tourism Marketing Department, and it only costs the county $375,000 a year to play nice with them.
LEGOLAND took over the land once occupied by Cypress Gardens and built LEGOLAND, a park aimed at kids, which opened on the defunct water-ski park land in 2012, pumping millions into rebuilding the park and adding adjacent themed hotels and restaurants.
Jackson didn't have the figures, but maintained that the Merlin properties dumped millions into the Polk economy each year. To keep that dollar flow into the county, the agreement approved by the county last week, also calls for an additional $99,000 to build a county welcome center right inside the park entrance.
Jackson said the high visibility location of the center would give Polk workers the opportunity to talk immediately with park guests, touting other attractions like Bok Tower and the county's Circle B Bar Ranch wildlife center as other places to visit while tourists are here. Jackson claimed the location just inside the park will capture visitors from the theme park's three nearby hotels.
The new center is to spread the word about other attractions and “keep guests in Polk County.” Speaking with visitor center workers will boost guests spending within the county, Jackson said.
Jackson says this is a “great investment” but is a necessity, to keep LEGOLAND’s brand visible and “keep this massive economic engine moving forward. This is very important,” he said, “and when people learn about Polk's other venues, they spend more time and money in the county.”
Jackson reminded county leaders that before LEGOLAND was built, “It was just the toughest and most challenging time in the county's tourism history,” he said.
LEGOLAND opened its doors a decade ago, followed by the LEGOLAND Hotel opening in 2015, the Beach Retreat in 2017 and the Pirate Island Hotel in 2020.
Jackson said that in February, Merlin plans to open a new themed area, Peppa Pig Park and later this year, the Pirate River Quest, all expanding the resorts appeal to a broader audience.
Because of Merlin's world-wide presence, according to Jackson, Polk County has been seen on London's double-decker buses where ads promoting the new Peppa Pig Park were placed.
“The world knows about us now,” Jackson said.
The county board approved the funding request with no further discussion.