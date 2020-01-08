Polk County Commissioners last month okayed spending $143,000 to help the city of Bartow install sidewalks along Lyle Parkway, in the northwest part of the city.
The sidewalk will stretch from North Carpenter Avenue to North Maple Avenue, which is about eight-tenths of a mile. The sidewalk will be constructed on the south side of the road, explained County Manager Bill Beasley.
In other action last month, the county board of commissioners also okayed spending some $200,000 with the Musco Sports Lighting Co. for the installation and maintenance of sports lighting at county athletic fields. The county has 106 sports fields and three sports arenas, many of which are lighted for nighttime use.
“We have many very active fields,” said Beasley. “This company provides downward lighting, so it doesn't disrupt neighbors. This product directs lighting downward and illuminates the fields without bothering the surrounding areas.”