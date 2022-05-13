Polk County Manager Bill Beasley said he is likely to rescind the Polk County state of local emergency for missed trash pickups around July 1.
The County Commission authorized the state of emergency in February and extended it again on April 19 due to one of the trash vendors missing too many trash pickups during the pandemic. The state of emergency was used to justify changing the contract with that vendor, allowing county staff to take over remote areas of the county from the vendor.
Beasley and his staff purchased around two trash trucks and hired staff to start serving the southeast quadrant of the county moving forward.
Initially, recycling collection on the entire west side of the county was suspended on Feb. 28 to give FCC Environmental Services staff a chance to catch up. That did not resolve the problem, however, hence the need to amend their contract with the county in April.
“Hopefully we will not have another pandemic,” Polk County Waste and Recycling Department Director Ana Rogers said.