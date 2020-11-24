Nine lawmakers were excused from attending the legislative organization session in Tallahassee on Nov. 17 because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the coronavirus in recent days.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, members of the Florida Cabinet, and the 160 members of the Florida Legislature have offices in the Capitol complex in Tallahassee.
The Florida House and the Florida Senate have different COVID-19 infection-prevention policies in place.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, did not require state representatives members to get tested for the virus. But Sprowls’ spokeswoman Jenna Sarkissian said that most of the members at last week’s organization session agreed to the voluntary testing.
She said that all of the 78 Republican representatives agreed to be tested. Sarkissian said four Democrats who attended the organization session were not tested, but she did not disclose the names of the members.
House Minority Office spokesman Jackson Peel told the News Service his office did not track whether caucus members were tested. The House Democrats deferred the tracking to House leadership, Peel said.
“They were the ones setting the policy,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, required all senators to undergo testing before entering the Senate chamber.
Neither Sprowls nor Simpson required lawmakers to wear face masks during floor sessions Nov. 17. Even without the mandate, each of the 40 senators wore a mask.
The same was not true in the House, however.
Upward of 20 representatives did not wear a mask in the House chamber.
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R- Howey-in-the-Hills, has spearheaded lawsuits challenging mask ordinances, including one in Leon County. Sabatini was among the House members who went without a face covering last week.
“The efficacy of masks, in terms of a scientific device to slow or spread the virus is nonexistent. They don’t work. More importantly, everybody here was tested. So, it’s superfluous to wear a mask. In fact, if you wear a mask after being tested, it’s almost anti-scientific,” Sabatini said in an interview. “It’s really a silly, circus type of behavior.”
Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, also said that he wasn’t sporting a mask because he tested negative for COVID-19 on Nov. 16. Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said she wasn’t wearing a mask because of a medical condition that she did not want to disclose.
But Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, said the lack of a mask mandate could endanger people who work at the Capitol.
“We are very concerned about people walking around this Capitol without masks. We don’t want to make this legislative session a super-spreader event,” he said.
—