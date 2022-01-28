Polk County Public Schools is making at-home, COVID-19 test kits available to PCPS staff, students and their family members.
PCPS obtained these certifiable, non-expired at-home COVID tests from the Florida Department of Health.
To use these kits, you must download a testing app and complete an observed test for the results to be certified.
IMPORTANT: There are a limited number of these kits, and they are only available while supplies last for symptomatic PCPS employees, students and their family members who need COVID tests.
Non-symptomatic individuals should seek testing through other available options. Visit our health information page (polkschoolsfl.com/healthinformation) for some local testing sites.
The kits are available at the following locations/times. Each family may get up to four test kits for those who are symptomatic. This is a drive through/car pick-up service only. Do not enter the buildings.
The locations are:
•West Regional ESE Office
Location: 304 N. Fern Road, Lakeland
Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
•Gibbons Street Preschool Center
Location: 1860 E. Gibbons St., Bartow
Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
•Mark Wilcox Center
Location: 611 Post Ave. S.W., Winter Haven
Pick-up hours: Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.
•Ridge Technical College
Location: 7700 State Road 544, Winter Haven
Pick-up hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Frostproof Middle-Senior
Location: 1000 N. Palm Ave., Frostproof
Pick-up hours: Fridays only 2:30 to 4 p.m.
PCPS employees can continue to receive test kits at the Lakeland Employee Health Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, 3215 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland. Pick-up at the Lakeland Employee Health Clinic is available only to PCPS employees; all others should use the above listed locations.