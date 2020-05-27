LAKE WALES – City Manager Ken Fields was the target of some criticism during a city commission meeting May 19. Lake Wales Commissioners will be debating whether to terminate Fields during a city commission meeting on June 2.
Lake Wales City Hall is scheduled to reopen June 1, so those interested may attend the meeting in person.
Fields has become the target of criticism for several reasons.
A few months ago, the city manager proposed a change to the city pension plan in such a way that upset several city commissioners and a few residents. The proposed change, which was voted down, would have allowed city staff to buy-in to the city pension plan, without first obtaining tenure for 10 years of employment. The proposal was seen by some as only benefiting senior city staff who earn enough money to make such a move. Fields, for instance, does not have tenure with the city.
Second, the city was sued last year for shutting down some business at the municipal airport while it was under construction, even though there did not appear to be justification for doing so, according to civil court documents.
Also, there have been calls from some Lake Wales residents for body cameras to be worn by Lake Wales Police Department officers due to what some have perceived as racial incidents.
Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson said he had a face-to-face discussion with Fields May 18, during which time he let his feelings be known.
“Having a fresh start would be helpful,” Robin Gibson said.
Robin Gibson said he told Fields that if he agreed to retire, he would be okay with allowing Fields to buy into the pension plan as incentive.
Commissioner Terrye Howell was the first commissioner to raise concern about Fields’ performance May 19. Howell said she wrote a letter of concern to the city manager about body cameras for LWPD and she asked Fields how he was handling citizen complaints about the department.
Howell, who is black, said she never got a response and that she believes the city manager, who is white, treats her with less respect than some of the other members of the commission. She says she believes this includes commissioners Robin Gibson and Al Goldstein — who are white — as well as Mayor Eugene Fultz, who is black.
“If the city manager is only discussing things or being cordial to only three of you, then two of us are left out and something is wrong with that,” Howell said.
Commissioner Curtis Gibson, who is black, also said the city manager does not respond to his emails in a timely manner.
Howell asked Fultz to put the subject on the agenda June 2, suggesting he do so “because (Fields) will listen to you.”
Fields asked if there was consensus to put this subject on the agenda June 2.
“You can't just let this fester,” Goldstein said.
The mayor also seemed to support reevaluating Fields’ role, or at least making some other change.
“Hopefully we can remove some of the assumed racial disparity and begin to heal and come together as one,” Fultz said.
Fultz has already announced he will not be running for re-election in 2022.
Recently reelected, Robin Gibson said the city may benefit from new leadership, especially as the Lake Wales Connected plan starts being implemented and the city is on the verge of a large growth spurt southwest of Eagle Ridge Mall. He suggested community friction and the city manager are linked.
“As far as the community friction is concerned, I don't like it,” Robin Gibson said. “There is getting to be a racial component to it, and this town is full of wonderful people.”
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.