Monday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.

According to the release, at around 1:13 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a short-term vacation rental home. The PCSO notes that the home had been rented to host an illegal open house party.

