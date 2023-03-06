Monday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the Soltera Resort in unincorporated Davenport.
According to the release, at around 1:13 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a short-term vacation rental home. The PCSO notes that the home had been rented to host an illegal open house party.
During the house party, three people were shot. Two of the injured, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen boy, both from Orlando, are in stable condition and being treated at area hospitals; a 19-year-old man from Orlando died from his injuries.
The PCSO said the investigation is in the early stages and remains on-going, and that due to the complexity of the investigation, they will not be releasing any more details at this time, but will be releasing more information at a later date.