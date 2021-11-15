Police lights

A Davenport driver was killed in a Polk County crash on Monday, after he slammed into another vehicle.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a single-unit truck driven by a 54-year-old Winter Springs man had stopped for a red traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Sanders Road at about 4:27 a.m.

The 33-year-old Davenport man was driving a sedan southbound on U.S. Highway 27, when he failed to stop and hit the rear end of the truck, the report stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

