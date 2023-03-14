Disaster Prep - What's luck got to do with it? Nothing, the County says

Now is the time to prepare for hurricane season, the County reports, in a pre-season media release issued Tuesday. 

 Graphic provided by Polk County Communications

Three days before St. Patrick’s Day, Polk County issued a media release saying that although St. Patrick’s Day “is a time to celebrate the luck of the Irish, all the four-leaf clovers in the world won’t help you when a disaster hits.”

“When a hurricane or tornado hits, you don’t want to count on luck to keep your family safe,” said Paul Womble, director of Polk County’s Emergency Management Division.

Recommended for you