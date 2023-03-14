Disaster Prep - What's luck got to do with it? Nothing, the County says

Three days before St. Patrick’s Day, Polk County issued a media release saying that although St. Patrick’s Day “is a time to celebrate the luck of the Irish, all the four-leaf clovers in the world won’t help you when a disaster hits.”
“When a hurricane or tornado hits, you don’t want to count on luck to keep your family safe,” said Paul Womble, director of Polk County’s Emergency Management Division.
“We can’t control when or where disasters occur, but we can take actions beforehand to take luck out of the equation. We can make a disaster preparedness plan that increases our odds of coming through disasters safely.”
The County notes there are 7 steps you can take now to prepare in advance of Florida’s storm season.
- Know your risk and have an emergency plan. Visit FloridaDisaster.org at https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/ for information on setting up an emergency plan.
- NOAA radio broadcast channels and Alert Polk registration. To register for Alert Polk, the County’s system for emergency notifications, visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736724723#/overview. NOAA Weather Radio Frequencies for Polk: 162.500 and 162.550.
- Special needs shelter pre-registration. If you or a loved one needs accommodations in a special needs shelter, you must pre-register. Visit Polk County’s Special Needs page for more information.
- Pet shelters. Not all shelters are pet friendly. You need to know ahead of time where you will go. Prepare a Hurricane Pet Plan
- Insurance documentation and other personal documents. Create a digital document inventory. Use your cell phone’s built-in camera to start the process. Don’t forget identification cards and other important documents.
- Prepare your home and yard. Don’t wait until the last minute to cut limbs and trim overgrown vegetation. Visit Waste and Recycling for more details.
- Gather supplies and prepare your emergency kit. For hurricanes, it’s recommended that you have a 7-day supply of food and water at the ready for everyone in your household.
Content provided by Polk County Communications Division.