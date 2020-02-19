With the FHSAA dual team state championships having been completed last month, the time for individual achievement on the mat is approaching. Boys individual bracketed district tournaments get underway this week, with the top four finishers in each weight class advancing to regionals.
Bartow and Winter Haven will compete in Saturday’s Class 3A-District 5 event alongside host Osceola, Celebration, George Jenkins, Plant City and Ridge Community.
Class 2A programs Lake Wales and Auburndale are headed to Saturday’s District 6 tournament at Lakeland High School. The district also includes Brandon, Kathleen, Tampa King, Lake Gibson, Spoto, Tampa Bay Tech and the host Dreadnaughts.
Mulberry High hosts the Class 1A-District 11 meet on Saturday where Lake Region is part of a seven-team field that includes Avon Park, Lake Placid, McKeel Academy, Tenoroc and Victory Christian Academy.