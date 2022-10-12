Santana

Guadalupe Najera Santana

A DUI crash in unincorporated Polk City early Wednesday morning killed a 22-month old boy and left a 5-year old boy with a fractured neck.

The driver of the vehicle, Guadalupe Najera Santana, 30, was charged with: DUI-manslaughter, negligent child abuse, two counts of DUI-serious bodily injury DUI with property damage, DUI and driving with an expired license. 

