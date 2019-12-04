WINTER HAVEN – A panel of judges recently selected two local families to be celebrated at the Third Annual Early Learning Coalition of Polk County Gala Nov. 14 at Venue650.
The Early Learning Coalition of Polk County is a not-for-profit agency focused on preparing children to enter kindergarten with help from hundreds of daycare providers serving thousands of local children each year. This is the first ELC gala fundraiser to feature therecognition of individual families for making life-changing decisions with help from ELC funded providers.
The 2019 ELC Family of the Year was Lakeland resident Ashley Chinnery Johnson and her daughters, 7-year-old Amelia and twin 3-year-olds Kylar and Skylar, who attend Taylor Learning Center in south Lakeland.
According to their nomination letter, when the girls started attending daycare at Taylor Learning Center in September 2018, Kylar, who was born premature, did not have normal verbal skills. Her teacher Ashley referred her to an ELC speech therapist named Tina, who was able to help the child communicate more effectively while her mother kept working.
“This is huge milestone for Kylar and thanks to the Early Learning Coalition families like this are able to succeed,” the nomination letter stated. “If it wasn't for the funding provided by the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County, a mother such as Ashley wouldn't be able to make ends meet.”
A young Winter Haven mother named Sonia and her daughter, Arrow, were also honored as a 2019 Family of the Year and participants in the ELC Nurse Family Partnership Program.
Sonia's family fled the state where they were living to get away from a reportedly abusive father, moving to Winter Haven where Arrow was born.
ELC nurse Noraliz de Jesus helped Sonia start a journal to cope with her emotions and realize that help was available. According to the nomination letter, Sonia and her parents were cautious at first, not wanting to open up about what happened. Eventually with time, Sonia and her family were able to break through that wall of pain and begin the counseling process.
“The baby has brought healing waters and joy into our lives,” Sonia said. “Good can come out of bad situations.”
Sonia has since enrolled in online classes. She named her baby Arrow “to remind us that she is independent, protected and is always moving forward.”
The theme of the annual ELC fundraiser was “The Magic of Early Learning.” Award winning magician Luis Campaneria provided entertainment.
According to ELC Director of Strategic Partnerships Debbie Burdett, ELC staff could use more support from local residents. For those with the ability, donations can be made by visiting www.elcpolk.org.
