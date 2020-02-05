POLK COUNTY – Until recently, Dr. Danielle DeConcilio thought the most interesting thing about her was that she is a twin —or perhaps that she once lived in New Zealand and was an extra in one of the movies from “The Lord of the Rings” franchise.
Now, the East Polk Area Adult School Administrator can add to that list that she is the 2020 Polk County Public Schools Assistant Principal of the Year.
But, if truth be told, there’s a lot that’s interesting about the Lakeland native.
For example, about eight years ago — within a span of 24 hours — she completed all the requirements for her master’s degree and, later in the day, gave birth to her daughter.
Within the Polk County Public Schools system, she has worked as a high school and vocational instructor, reading coach, and librarian.
At East Polk Area Adult School, her areas of responsibility extend far beyond the Auburndale location of the main campus. She has 17 sites dotting this side of the county, including the South County Jail in Frostproof, English as a Second Language Classes in Haines City and General Education Development (GED) Classes in numerous locations in between.
“I much prefer the adult student population. I like that it is more realistic of what the population of Polk County looks like,” she said. “I see these students as people with problems like any other. They have lived life. They have jobs and children and joys and sorrows. They have perspective that so many lack.”
So, DeConcilio works with the students, figures out what they need to succeed and how to provide it.
“Our adult learners are a unique group of students who face a lot of challenges,” said Steven Cochran, Polk County Public Schools’ senior director of adult and workforce education. “Many of these students are raising families, holding down jobs and tackling other responsibilities. Danielle works with the community and finds ways to help these students become successful.”
DeConcilio has increased the number of classes for students who speak languages other than English.
Also, through her efforts, the volume of GED classes offered has increased, particularly within low-income areas of Polk County.
After successfully completing the GED test, students are awarded a State of Florida High School Diploma and are considered a high school graduate.
“Most of my students are just as driven as any other,” DiConcilio said. “They are as smart and worthy. They may simply struggle with testing.”
In addition to being the administrator of 900 students and 42 teachers, she is an adjunct professor at Florida Southern College and chair of several dissertation committees — not to mention that the most important parts of her day are dedicated to her role as a mother, something she shares with many of her students.
“When a mom of four graduates and her kids stand up at the graduation ceremony to clap for her – that’s what’s important,” she said. “It’s not always pretty, but it’s real life.”
The Florida Department of Education program honors assistant principals who have utilized teamwork and leadership skills to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments, and establish partnerships with parents and community members. One winner will ultimately be chosen as Florida’s 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year, according to the Polk County Public School’s website.