Dr. Debra Wright Hudson, the acting principal for McLaughlin Middle and Fine Arts Academy, said she is working toward two goals: turning McLaughlin around from a ‘D’ school to an ‘A’ school and removing the word acting from her job title.
Wright Hudson led a presentation about the McLaughlin turnaround process to the Lake Wales City Commission April 8.
Students at the school got access to additional funding and support from the state this year in hopes that Wright Hudson will succeed.
Turnaround schools are defined in state law as schools that fail three years in a row. McLaughlin received grades of D, F and F in the years leading up to 2019. Wright Hudson said she came close to getting McLaughlin to a C, instead of a high D, in her first year at the school.
She said she has high hopes in her second year, the school will get a passing grade.
Eighth grader Emily Stokes and seventh grader John Gibson spoke about their love for the school during the presentation.
Lake Wales Attorney Bill Ouellette, the Lake Wales Police Department and the Freedom Church were named as supporters of the kidsPACK program, which distributed around 10,000 backpacks full of food for students in need at McLaughlin over the last year.
Parent nights and food distribution are April 20, April 27 and May 11. For all the mother's out there, there is a free “Happy Mother's Day” car wash May 1 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. On April 21, more than 100 students will get to go fishing with help from the Junior Lamplighter Male Mentoring Program.
Dr. Debra Wright Hudson is the daughter of the late Debra Wright, a former Polk County School Board member. Her father is the late Clint Wright who was a former area superintendent for Polk County Public Schools and later was Lake Wales Charter Schools superintendent. Wright Hudson's sister, Ashlee Wright, is founder of New Beginnings High School in Winter Haven.
Mayor Eugene Fultz said Wright Hudson was taking the family business into the future.
“You remind me of your mother because your mother was the same way,” Fultz said. “Your dad was a great man.”