POLK COUNTY, FL (March 27, 2023) – Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards has some helpful Election Day tips for city residents of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales participating in the April 4th Municipal Elections.
“Our goal is to make the process of voting smooth and easy, and these tips can help to accomplish that,” said Edwards.
Bring photo and signature ID to the polls. Remember that the polls are open from 7 am until 7 pm on Election Day. You may take a sample ballot into the polling room on Election Day. If you have moved, changed your name or your signature has changed, notify the Elections Office before Election Day. Double check your polling location – some may have changed for this election.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.
Some Polling Locations Changed for City Elections
POLK COUNTY, FL (March 29, 2023) – Voters in the upcoming City Elections are encouraged to check their polling location before they go to vote on Tuesday, April 4th.
City residents in Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales are eligible to vote, but polling locations may be different:
Municipal Election Polling Locations
§ Bartow: Bartow Civic Center, 2250 S. Floral Avenue
§ Fort Meade: Community Center, 10 SW 3rd Street
Pcts 302, 341, 407 & 408 - Oakland Neighborhood Center, 915 Ave E
Pcts 306, 405, 409, 413 & 414 - Haines City Community Center, 555 Ledwith Ave
Pcts 523, 527, 528, 530, 532, 535, 542 & 543 - Lake Wales Admin. Building, 201 W Central Ave
Pcts 519, 524, 526 - Lake Ashton Clubhouse, 4141 Ashton Club Drive
All affected voters have been mailed a post card indicating their City Election voting location. Also, voters are encouraged to refer to the Supervisor of Election’s City Election web page at PolkElections.gov/2023 April Municipal Elections to find complete information regarding Tuesday’s elections.
All precincts will be open from 7 am until 7 pm on Election Day. Florida law requires voters to vote at the precinct they are assigned.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.