Construction

Tenth Judicial Circuit judges who work at the Polk County Courthouse will have to change where they park in the coming weeks due to county inspectors finding structural damage to the secure parking garage at the courthouse earlier this year.

Polk County Facilities Director Keith Tate said county inspectors had not been regularly inspecting the secure judicial parking garage, and that earlier this year, cracked concrete and exposed rebar was discovered, among other damage. Tate described the repairs as urgent on July 29.

