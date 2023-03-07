Bartow (March 6, 2023) — CSX Transportation (CSXT) will consecutively close two Bone Valley area rail crossings for emergency repairs related to rough crossing complaints.
CSXT’s Pebbledale Road (County Road 640) crossing in rural Mulberry will close to traffic east of Barcola Road and Mosaic’s Green Bay plant entrance on Wednesday morning, March 8 at 6:30 a.m. The crossing and road are scheduled to reopen about twelve hours later around 6 p.m., the county reports. Traffic will detour at Old Hwy. 37 or Agricola Road (County Road 555) to bypass closure. Following the reopening of the Pebbledale Road crossing, the Agricola Road (County Road 555) crossing just west of Duke Energy’s Hines Plant in unincorporated Fort Meade will close on Thursday morning, March 9 at 6:30 a.m. The rail crossing and roadway are scheduled to reopen Friday, March 10 by 6 p.m. Traffic will detour at Pebbledale Road (County Road 640) or Agricola Mine Road to bypass work zone at crossing. CSXT closure and reopening dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen conditions, the county reports.