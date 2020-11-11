Enrollment is open at Polk State College for the Spring 2021 Semester, which will start on January 6.
Currently enrolled students may register for classes through their Passport accounts. Dual enrollment students should work with their high school advisors and email deregistration@polk.edu for additional assistance. Prospective students must submit a free online application to Polk State at www.polk.edu.
More information about applying, orientation, and registering for classes is also available online at www.polk.edu/admission-aid/admissionsteps.
Polk State remains in Phase II of its Return to Campus Plan. The college is fully functional with services including advising and financial aid available on campus, and most operations occurring remotely.
For the Spring 2021 Semester, Polk State plans to offer more hybrid class options that allow for increased in-person learning opportunities. Online courses are available in a variety of formats to fit students’ schedules, including classes that have regularly scheduled meetings and others that allow students to complete coursework at their own pace.
Students should also visit www.polk.edu and the College’s social media for the latest news and additional resources as they become available. The College’s COVID-19 page is a useful resource that houses the Return to Campus Plan as well as a comprehensive list of remote learning tools.