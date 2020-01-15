BARTOW — Magnolia Acres, a proposed development of eight estate homes in north Bartow, got the green light from Bartow City Commissioners last week, along with the rezoning of a 37-acre piece of property that some said could result in objectionable odors.
Proposed by Rodney Gadd and located just off E.F. Griffin Road, Magnolia Acres gained the city planning commission's approval, Bartow City Planner Bob Wiegers told commissioners, but with a few caveats.
He explained that the planning staff was concerned that the proposed gated entry road to the eight-home development was only 20-feet in width, as opposed to the 24-foot width which is normally approved. Several commissioners also voiced their concern about the narrower roadway, however, Gadd explained that the posh homes would sit on 3/4 acre lots and would have substantial driveways to accommodate parking.
Another staff concern, according to Wiegers, was the ability for utility and emergency vehicles such as garbage trucks or fire engines to maneuver through the development. He added however, that both the city's utility and emergency services said the narrower roadway were acceptable.
“We will give each home a long or circular driveway,” explained Gadd. “Which we believe will give those vehicles plenty of room.”
Gadd also told commissioners the development will have drainage swales instead of the standard underground, curb and gutter drainage. The nine-acre site will also feature a sidewalk along the north side of the road.
The commission agreed to allow the development to proceed after Wiegers assured the city leaders the approval would not set a precedent for future development.
Also last week, the commission approved zoning a 37-acre plot to accommodate industry. The land, located just off U.S. Highway 17 in southeast Bartow, was annexed into the city in 2001, but left unzoned, Wiegers said.
He also explained to the commission that the land was mined property and there were some remains from the mining process that the owner, Bartow Citrus Products, would have to address before any development could proceed. He added that only a few acres of the parcel were affected by mining leftovers.
Commissioner James Clements, echoed by fellow Commissioner Steve Sjobom, said he was concerned about potential odors emanating from that site, should it be further developed by the citrus processing company.
“I live not too far from there and that is a concern,” Clements said.
Wiegers assured both commissioners that the city had ordinances in place that would be used to address that issue should it arise. The commission approved the zoning matter.
Lastly, the commission agreed to move its second monthly meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 21, since Monday, Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a designated holiday for city staff.