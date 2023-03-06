Faith Wings soar to Sun N' Fun 2023

Sun N’ Fun will be underway March 28 through April 2, and 7 aviation ministries will be there.
And nobody is more excited than Kerrick Tweedy, CEO of IAMA (International Association of Missionary Aviation), about the chance to participate in the epic event once again.
“Sun n’ Fun is the second largest aviation event in the United States,” says Tweedy. “As such, we find large aviation events a great place to connect with aviation enthusiasts who also might have a connection to our greater purpose of spreading the gospel to the ends of the earth. We find connections to not only those who might financially support our organizations, but who might also consider serving their skills in aviation or any number of other skills they might have in support of our aviation programs worldwide.”
The cost to participate in Sun n’ Fun runs the not-for-profits about $17,000 a year in expenses across the 8 organizations. Additional expenses not included in that amount are housing, meals, and transportation.
They have received help from many sources, one of which is facing some challenges of their own, Kerrick says, so they are open to receiving any blessing to help fund their time at Sun n’ Fun.
“We are blessed to have local organizational partners, churches and individuals helping to fill some of these needs,” Kerrick says.
IAMA attends about 3-4 aviation events and an annual conference each year. Some may participate in addition events such as missionary aviation days at local airports, youth flight camps, open hangar events.
About the IAMA ministries:
The 7 ministries under IAMA include: the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF- a ministry that uses aviation to share the love of Jesus Christ with isolated people who have not yet heard the gospel); JAARS (JAARS is an instrument to Bible translators by having, since 1948, provided logistical solutions and equipment in remote places on earth); SOAR (Service Oriented Aviation Readiness, S.O.A.R.) which helps potential missionary candidates identify and cultivate a calling specifically for missionary aviation; ABWE (Association of Baptists for World Evangelism) whose pilots enhance existing missionary ministries by linking hospitals with rapid and reliable flights from hard to reach places; SMAT (School of Missionary Aviation Technology) that provides a mission-focused 12-month Christ-centered aviation training program in both aviation maintenance and flight; Missionary Flights International (MFI) that serves hundreds of missions in the Caribbean through aviation with a primary focus on Haiti; and SAMI (Servant Air Ministries, Inc.) that is the Florida chapter of Pilots for Christ International, which partners with Angel Flight, Mercy Flights, pastors and churches to provide air support for people in need and to advance the gospel. SAMI officials say that it is inter-denominational and is open to all who call Jesus their Lord and Savior, who want to share the gift of salvation with others.