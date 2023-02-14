LAKELAND – A fatal vehicle crash claimed a Lakeland woman’s life on February 14, 2023. According to a Lakeland Police Department media release, officers responded to a traffic crash near Kathleen Road and Bellgrove Street in Lakeland at about 12:40 a.m. Police say a red Hyundai four-door vehicle was traveling northbound on Kathleen Road when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and leaving the roadway, struck a large concrete utility pole. The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle. The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Unit, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on scene to begin lifesaving measures.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Shania Johnson of Lakeland, was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at the site of the crash. Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for about four hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. Anyone who has additional information regarding the crash is asked to call LWPD investigating Officer Tyler Anderson at Tyler.Anderson@Lakelandgov.net.