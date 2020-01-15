LAKE WALES – Near the end of a Lake Wales City Commission meeting Jan. 7, Commissioner Curtis Gibson made a motion that, essentially, would terminate Lake Wales City Attorney Chuck Galloway.
Gibson later agreed to withdraw his motion, which was to put the city attorney job out to bid, in order to give his fellow commissioners more time to consider such an important vote.
As a result of the discussion, Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields agreed to put the matter on the city commission agenda for further discussion Jan. 21.
In explaining his actions, Gibson said that Galloway had neglected to inform the city commission of threatened litigation against the City of Lake Wales on two separate occasions since September 2018.
The first instance related to litigation involving Lake Wales Airport Manager Jared DeLong in late 2018. The second instance occurred just a few weeks ago, when Lake Wales resident Greg Massey threatened to sue the city prior to staff having his home demolished on Dec. 17.
Massey had purchased a vacant home at 221 Sessoms Avenue West in August 2019 with plans to refurbish the home and rent it out. Massey had already paid an engineer to determine what work was needed to get the house ready for rental, but had not received the engineer report necessary to submit the construction permit necessary to work on the home.
Massey said he got a letter in November stating he was not refurbishing the house fast enough — a letter that said the home would be demolished the following month — and that he then sought help from the city manager to intervene but that the city manager refused to meet with him.
According to public documents and a Dec. 18 email sent to the Sun by the city manager, in both instances the city manager was also aware of threatened litigation against the city.
“(Greg Massey) came to my office to speak to me, indicated to the staff that he had retained legal counsel, staff informed him if that was the case his counsel would have to speak to the (Lake Wales) City Attorney,” Fields wrote to the Sun in a Dec. 18 email.
According to Gibson, the city attorney instructed city staff to demolish Massey's home some time before Dec. 17, or risk legal liability for a $9,600 demolition contract with the demolition subcontractor. Gibson said according to the contract, the home did not need to be demolished until the end of January and that there should not have been a rush to demolish the home.
Galloway said neither the city manager nor any city staff ever made him aware that Massey had threatened any legal action involving his home.
“I didn't have any knowledge that Mr. Massey thought he had a claim until he came to this body (on Dec. 17),” Galloway said. “I analyzed what had transpired, the notice that was given, and based on that, I said there is a contract in place and we can't just decide to willy nilly revoke a contract.”
Lake Wales City Commissioner Terrye Y. Howell seconded Gibson's initial motion to fire the city attorney, saying she also wondered why Massey's home was demolished so quickly.
Earlier, in September 2018, a lawyer representing Aviator PPG — a business at Lake Wales Airport whose staff provides training, mechanical services and sales of equipment to the powered paragliding industry — filed litigation against the city when the city attorney and city manager neglected to follow through with a public records request in a timely manner and demanded a hefty deposit from Aviator PPG staff to start looking for the requested public records.
At the time, Lake Wales Airport was being expanded and Lake Wales Airport Manager Jared DeLong ordered Aviator PPG staff to limit their business activities. The public records request was made to determine whether the Federal Aviation Authority had issued that order or if DeLong had done so on his own authority.
After litigation was filed against the city, the city attorney and the city manager scheduled what is called a “shade meeting,” during which time city leaders could discuss the case in private.
After the case was settled out of court in February 2019, the transcript of that meeting became public record. According to that transcript, Vice Mayor Robin Gibson, a private lawyer for the past 55 years, called it “inconceivable” that the city attorney and city manager had not informed the city commission as soon as litigation was threatened — and especially so after litigation had been filed against the city.
“It won't happen again,” Galloway said. “This is one of the very few instances.”
A county civil judge ordered that the deposit price was excessive and that the city appeared liable to pay the Aviator PPG legal fees.
Less than a year after that settlement, Galloway has been accused of making the same mistake again.
Galloway has been Lake Wales City Attorney since 1994 and he is also the Frostproof City Attorney.