Polk County Public School Superintendent Frederick Heid remains optimistic and was pleased with the district’s progress, while also noting there is room for improvement after the Florida Department of Education released public school grades last week.
“We’re encouraged by the latest school grades for the PCPS, as they reflect the hard work and progress being made by our students and educators,” Heid said. “Our students and schools have faced tremendous hardships in recent years, but we are clearly moving in the right direction again.”
The FDOE did not issue school grades in 2019-20 and were optional in year 2020-21, but districts were permitted to receive and keep grades for schools that demonstrated improvement, according to the report listed on the PCPS website.
“PCPS’ district grades for 2021-22 show that the district is on the right track again after facing many challenges the past few years. The data also highlights areas in need of improvement,” noted the district report.
The Polk County Public School district grade is now a C, down from the B it earned in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, but several individual schools increased their grade.
Seven PCPS schools earned an A in 2021-22, up from three the year before, and 12 schools earned a B, increasing from 7 the prior year.
The number of schools with a D grade dropped from 42 to 18 last year, and only one school received an F last year, compared to 8 schools the prior year.
Seven of the 14 schools that were under state oversight for improvement increased their grades and exited “turnaround” status, the PCPS district office reports.
The only school that was facing possible closure this year – Griffin Elementary – earned a C and was removed from the state oversight list.
There were several schools that came within one point of a higher grade, and the PCPS district is reviewing those to decide whether or to appeal those cases with the FLDOE.
However, Heid noted the district’s overall proficiency in reading and mathematics “remains far too low.”
“It is incumbent upon us to ensure that we remain focused on fulfilling our primary responsibility of ensuring that our students are academically literate and have the necessary skills to succeed post-graduation,” Heid said.
The state data will be used as a benchmark to identify areas of need.
“We are looking at more than the school’s grade,” Heid said. “It is crucial that we look at subgroup performance to identify needs and where to infuse additional supports. It’s also unfortunate that our district grade declined, but we will continue to do whatever it takes to make sure our students succeed,” he added.
But the state also acknowledged the circumstances of the last few years in their remarks to the district.
FLDOE officials said the school grades for 2021-22 “defied conventional wisdom and established a foundation for further closing achievement gaps.”
“From spring 2021 to spring 2022, it’s clear that our teachers and school leaders used every resource at their disposal to lift Florida’s students well beyond expectations,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr.
“We know that these results are thanks to policies that kept schools open and kept kids in the classroom, which has been widely recognized as critical to student achievement. Today we can celebrate these incredible results, while continuing to support the schools that are struggling.”