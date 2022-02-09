Here are February events and exhibitions at the Polk Museum of Art.
Exhibitions
•The Art of the Highwaymen: From the Woodsby Family Collection
On view Feb. 12 through May 22.
Starting in the 1950s, a period when America was still in the throes of segregation, the Highwaymen defied all odds. A prodigious group of twenty-six African-American painters who plied their trade painting Florida’s landscapes, the Highwaymen discovered success in simplicity, finding a niche to call their own, producing more than 200,000 works, and achieving incredible widespread popularity in the process. This large-scale academic exhibition drawn entirely from the Woodsby family's private collection revisits the Highwaymen, examining their legacy and key place in art history, studying the complete story of their rise and seeking answers for their unexpected mass appeal. Finally, Florida art that was once deemed lowbrow and rejected from museums and galleries but celebrated widely by eager consumers receives its moment in the sun, right here in Lakeland.
• Find Meaning Within: The Photography of John Pinderhughes
On view through Feb. 24.
A star of the New York art world, John Pinderhughes has established himself over the past half-century as the ultimate observer and narrator of the communities all around him. This fall, the Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College presents an original, extraordinary retrospective exhibition, years in the making, showcasing Pinderhughes’ broad reportorial eye and his ability to find meaning and value in everything — and every person — he photographs. Through Pinderhughes’ powerful camera lens, he makes clear that every human subject and every still life object has a story worth telling.
•Cross-Cultures/Cross-Campus: Through the Eyes of Nan Liu
On view through May 8.
In this two-gallery, two-part installation, Nan Liu, a Chinese-American professor at Florida A&M University (FAMU), brings to his art an intriguing and intricate mix of his cultural and professional past and present — what he sees and what he knows. Born in Tianjin, China, in 1974, Liu is an artist of a realist bent — and at the core of realist art is observation of one’s immediate world and the people who inhabit it.
•Transcendence: Polk County High School Exhibition
On view through Feb. 13.
This exhibition features artwork by students grades 9-12 from Polk County School District high schools. The museum hosts several exhibitions per year in the George Jenkins Gallery that feature artwork by Polk County School District students. From each of these exhibitions, one piece is purchased by the museum to be added to the student collection.
•Harrison School for the Arts Senior Exhibition
On view Feb. 19 to March 20.
Harrison School for the Arts annual showcase at the Polk Museum of Art presents the work of graduating seniors from the visual arts department.
Events
Point of View Gallery Talk
Friday, Feb. 11, at noon and 6 p.m.
Website and registration: PolkMuseumofArt.org/GalleryTalk
Join the museum every second Friday of the month for a Point of View Gallery Talk. Each month, the museum invites special guests to discuss a current exhibition at the Museum, incorporating their own unique expertise and perspectives.
•ArtLab
Saturday, February 12, from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Website and registration: PolkMuseumofArt.org/ArtLab
Each month, participants will be introduced to one of the museum’s exhibitions in a fun and interactive way. ArtLabs are led by professional artists and art educators who will engage participants of all ages and skills in their own unique experience relating to an exhibition on display in the Museum.
•Docent-led tours
Saturday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m.
Website and Registration: PolkMuseumofArt.org/DocentTours
Join us each Saturday of the month to get a fresh look into the museum's featured exhibition through an informative and engaging conversation with one of our passionate docents. Learn the stories behind the work and dive into the world of art with ease as we bring people and art together.
•Harrison School for the Arts Senior Exhibition Reception
Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.