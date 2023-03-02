To coincide with the Arts Festival, the Polk County History Center announced the inaugural Festival of Writing. Explore the poetry and short stories composed by students from Southeastern University’s Creative Writing program. The works will be displayed on the doors of the galleries that served as inspiration for the authors. Digital Media and Design students created the display panels for each story. Step inside and enjoy Polk County’s history from a new perspective. Following display at the History Center, the works will be displayed at Southeastern University.
The Polk County History Center is located at 100 E Main Street, Bartow.