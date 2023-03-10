FHP: Driver steals car, causes multi-vehicle fatal crash and flees

The FHP asks that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bravo-Bravo to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

 Photo provided by Florida Highway Patrol

A 32-year-old Lakeland man on a motorcycle died Thursday night as a result of a crash caused by a man who stole a car, rear ended the motorcycle and another car, which then rear ended another car, in successive order, then fled on foot, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a media release today.

The crash occurred Thursday around 9:26 p.m. at I-4’s milemarker 53.

