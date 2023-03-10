FHP: Driver steals car, causes multi-vehicle fatal crash and flees

A 32-year-old Lakeland man on a motorcycle died Thursday night as a result of a crash caused by a man who stole a car, rear ended the motorcycle and another car, which then rear ended another car, in successive order, then fled on foot, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a media release today.
The crash occurred Thursday around 9:26 p.m. at I-4’s milemarker 53.
According to reports, 22-year-old Jesus Bravo-Bravo stole a 2019 Dodge Caravan from Auburndale prior to the crash and did not stop for other stopped traffic prior to crashing into the motorcycle, causing a chain reaction crash. The Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for Bravo-Bravo after he fled the crash site.
The vehicle in front of the motorcycle was propelled forward and collided with the rear of another vehicle in front of it.
The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the site of the crash.
The vehicle in front of the motorcycle was a sedan driven by a 28-year-old female from Kissimmee, who sustained minor injuries, the FHP reports.
The vehicle in front of that sedan, a sport utility vehicle, was driven by a 58-year-old man from Rockledge, with three passengers in his vehicle – a 63-year-old female of Rockledge, a 28-year-old man from Rockledge, and a 28-year-old female from Rockledge – all of which sustained minor injuiries.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bravo-Bravo is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.