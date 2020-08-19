The Florida High School Athletic Association released the pause button last Friday and finalized a start date for the upcoming fall sports season.
During a nearly four-hour meeting – held in person at the Best Western Gateway Grand in Gainesville and streamed live via the NFHS Network – the FHSAA’s Board of Directors voted to allow member schools to begin the 2020 fall season next week.
The date allowing for practice is Monday, Aug. 24, which is less than one month removed from the original timeframe. The mechanism whereby football, girls volleyball, golf, swimming and diving, cross country, and bowling will participate is Option 1 with a modification. And the hope is that the FHSAA’s higher risk tolerance for playing now rather than later proves to be more of a blessing than a curse.
As Board member Dr. Randy McDaniel pointed out before the meeting adjourned: “So now we have to all go back home – and I think it’s been said a few times – but now it’s up to us. I just texted my AD [athletic director], ‘We better do it right.’ So we better get our act together, follow our protocols and keep kids safe. Because sports is important; but safety is the most. So we’re going to go back home and do it right.”
“I do know we made some very difficult decisions today,” Miami Riviera Prep School co-Athletic Director Mark Schusterman added. “We all weren’t on the same page, but we had healthy discussion and moving forward I pray that the decisions we made today are ones that will make us look good in the future.”
It is unlikely the FHSAA will backtrack in the same manner as last month when it first voted to keep the original calendar intact (July 27). The Board of Directors reversed course just days later due in large part to medical recommendations and postponed the start of the fall season to at least Aug. 24, but there was also mounting backlash from coaches and administrators in places like South Florida and various districts were announcing plans to push back start dates.
The FHSAA may have now settled on a calendar, but school districts will have a major say when it comes to issues such as potential closures because of COVID-19 outbreaks or allowing spectators at games.
On Monday, August 17, Polk County Public Schools staff announced via Facebook that Polk’s public schools will begin the fall sports season on Aug. 26, with practices permitted to go forward on that date.
“Our schools will reopen on Aug. 24, so we thought it would be wise to let a couple days pass before having practices or any athletic activities start up again,” said Dan Talbot, PCPS senior coordinator of athletics. “We wanted everyone to get settled into the new school year. Our athletic competitions, including football games, can begin the week of Sept. 7.”
Talbot said there will be safety measures put into place for spectators attending athletic competitions, and more information will be released once those measures are finalized.
Stuart Weiss, Director of Athletics and head football coach at All Saints’ Academy and President of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, released the following statement on social media: “The SSAC is excited to see FHSAA has made the decision to allow schools to determine a safe start time for their fall football season. The SSAC will be working with all of its member schools with scheduling and playoff options to give them the best opportunity at a safe and successful season.”
There could be additional ramifications, as well.
Recent reporting out of the Tampa area has described a potential fall sports coalition among Polk, Osceola, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Manatee, and Orange counties. Athletic directors from the aforementioned counties reportedly decided to put any plans on hold in order to see what the FHSAA Board of Directors came up with last week.
Elsewhere, the School Board of Miami-Dade County voted unanimously last week to explore withdrawing its public schools from the FHSAA and the decision to start fall sports on Aug. 24 probably does not help that relationship. Word also surfaced that eight Central Florida schools have joined together to form the Private School Athletic Conference.
Here are some key takeaways from the Aug. 14 FHSAA Board of Directors meeting:
* Debate focused between the football-driven Option 1 (recommended by FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn) and Option 3B (recommended by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee as a revision to the original Option 3). Option 2, which did not include a start date, gained no traction when previously presented to the 10 advisory committees.
Hialeah Gardens High School Athletic Director Carlos Ochoa motioned to approve an amended Option 1 and it passed by an 11-5 vote.
Option 1 lists Sept. 4 as the first allowable regular-season contest date for the six fall sports. All member schools are permitted to compete in regular-season games upon elimination from the state series, which could be up to the last date of the FHSAA state championship for that particular sport.
Option 3B called for practices to begin Oct. 12 with the fall sports season starting on Oct. 23. SMAC, which was unanimous in selecting Option 3 as its top choice prior to the meeting, once again advised waiting until school was well underway in order to collect more epidemiological data.
“Right now, the majority of the state does not meet the SMAC guideline benchmarks. So I’m not sure which state would feel comfortable from a medical perspective beginning to play in any sport, especially the contact sports,” SMAC member Dr. Jennifer Roth Maynard said. “Looking at specifically the data – and I’m happy to break it down by county – it’s all quite concerning. We are improving in certain areas and we are getting worse in certain areas.”
* Ochoa offered an amendment – which served as a compromise to member schools that may not be able to start this month because of localized COVID-19 restrictions and concerns — to Option 1 that provided the choice to participate in the state playoffs or opt out of the FHSAA postseason tournaments by Sept. 18, which comes a few days before the next scheduled Board of Directors meeting.
Those opting out would have the flexibility to adjust their calendars and schedules for the fall, winter and springs seasons in order to meet the needs of their district and county based on present conditions.
*The Sept. 18 deadline replaces the Oct. 12 opt-out date for the football state series as originally proposed. Additionally, minimum game requirements for teams are waived.
The football regular season starts Sept. 4 (Week 2 of original 2020 schedules) and runs through Nov. 6 under Option 1. Kickoff Classics and Week 1 games are canceled, and there will be no district champions this season under the current format.
Football classifications would likely be re-drawn once it is known how many teams have opted out of the state series. Conversely, all teams that declare for the state series earn a playoff spot with the smallest one-third of the schools going into Class 2A through Class 4A, the largest two-thirds making up Class 5A through Class 8A and Class 1A/Rural remaining unchanged.
For more information regarding the Option 1 plan, visit the FHSAA website.
* The Board of Directors voted 10-6 to make a COVID-19 waiver available to schools in the EL3 form package – but not require it — while voting unanimously to make to an NFHS course entitled “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” required viewing for all coaches.