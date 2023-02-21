Five arrested so far, following Lakeland mass drive-by shooting

Five individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 30 mass drive-by shooting in Lakeland – two men have been indicted on federal charges – two on state charges, and one was arrested for drug charges and having no valid driver’s license.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. that day at North Iowa Avenue and Plum and left 11 victims in its path.
The two men indicted on federal charges on Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 are 32-year-old Nicholas Quinton Hanson of Lakeland and 22-year-old Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr. of Lakeland.
Each faces up to 15 years in Federal prison if convicted.
Hanson is charged with attempted burglary of a dwelling, grand theft, burglary of a structure, grand theft, retaliation against a victim or witness, and a felon in possession of ammunition; Mobley Jr., is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and ammunition. Police say the firearm was an SCCY 9-millimeter handgun, a round of .40 caliber ammunition, and 3 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition.
Booker Green, age 26, was charged with tampering with evidence and getting rid of the vehicle involved in the shooting. On Feb. 16, Brent Johnson III, 19, of Bartow was also arrested, according to LPD reports. According to an arrest affidavit provided by LPD, Johnson was released on bond after being charged in a November 2022 felony grand theft of a firearm. Detectives found Johnson a person of interest in connection with the shooting and wanted to interview him, according to LPD reports. The PCSO conducted a traffic stop last week and then charged Johnson with no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.
On Feb. 9, Taylor said, a 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested, charged with felony possession of ammunition by a juvenile delinquent.
Taylor said police believe there was a possibility there were as many as five people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
In a press conference held last Wednesday at the Lakeland Police Department, every law enforcement arm in Polk County, along with the 10th Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney Brian Haas and Roger B. Handberg, the new United States Attorney, pledged their commitment in launching a Violent Gang Investigative Task Force to combat violent crimes.
According to court documents, video footage of the scene and witness testimony showed a blue Nissan Altima approaching the duplexes while several people were seated outside playing cards. “Several suspects occupying the Nissan began discharging firearms toward the individuals at the complex,” read the court record, then the Nissan fled north on Iowa Avenue.
Crime Scene technicians found 9-millimeter, .40 caliber, and 5.56 millimeter spent shell casings from the crime scene, all of which were sent to the ATF’s Forensic Science Laboratory in Washington, D.C. for DNA analysis.
Additionally, Chief Taylor said LPD seized more than 10 firearms related to the shooting.
The victims, ranging in age from 22 to 39 years old, all survived. Two of the victims are still in the hospital, in critical condition, one at Lakeland Regional Medical, the other at Tampa General.
Taylor said over 50 warrants have been served, with thousands of pieces of evidence processed.
“We have flown evidence all over the country to be processed,” he said.
The day after the mass shooting, Jan. 31, the car suspected to be involved was seized at Baird Avenue after a citizen saw a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen in various media outlet posts.
An anonymous tip to the LPD also said the vehicle had been dumped at 3215 Baird Avenue and that Booker Green was allegedly seen cleaning out the vehicle. Forensic evidence was found inside the vehicle when the LPD seized it, and on Feb. 1, police arrested 26-year-old Booker Green for tampering with evidence, charging him with a felony.
According to reports, on Feb. 2, a witness told a Lakeland detective that Hanson had spoken of his plans to go to Winter Haven to get a gun from a person named Alex Greene and the witness thought it might have been the firearm used in the shooting. The witness said Hanson referred to it as an “SRT,” possibly referring to a device put on pistols to convert them to fully automatic, according to reports.
On Feb. 6, the LPD and other law enforcement partners located Alex Greene, 21, in Eagle Lake, Winter Haven. “Our information is that he provided the weapons and modified the weapons that were used in the shooting,” Taylor said. In a press conference held Feb. 6, Taylor said the LPD was just wanting to interview Greene, but instead Greene fled from Eagle Lake, down Highway 17, and ended up being shot and killed by a Lakeland Police officer after Greene fled and successfully carjacked an elderly woman who was by her car outside Andrea’s Restaurant in Winter Haven.
Chief Sammy Taylor requested the public’s help in finding another person of interest, Marquez Green, 28.