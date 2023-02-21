Five arrested so far, following Lakeland mass drive-by shooting
Graphic contributed by Polk County Sheriff's Office

Five individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 30 mass drive-by shooting in Lakeland – two men have been indicted on federal charges – two on state charges, and one was arrested for drug charges and having no valid driver’s license.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. that day at North Iowa Avenue and Plum and left 11 victims in its path.

Recommended for you