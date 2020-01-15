LAKE WALES – Four of the best carillon artists in the world will tour their way through performances at bell towers in Florida, part of a spring series of recitals associated with the Florida Carillon Festival — with each making a stop in Polk County at Bok Tower Gardens.
Beginning Friday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. Gijsbert Kok, of The Netherlands, will kick off the series in Lake Wales.
The prize-winning carillonneur studied at the Netherlands Carillon School in Amersfoort and later studied the organ, church music, improvisation and music theory at the Royal Conservatoire. This is the first time he has played in Florida, although he has toured previously in the United State. The noted improvisator’s repertoire spans from the Renaissance through today.
As part of his tour through Florida, Kok will also play Saturday, Jan. 16, at the W. Crawford Memorial Carillon in Venice; Sunday, Jan. 18, at the Century Tower at the University of Florida in Gainesville; and Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Dimmitt Memorial Carillon in Clearwater.
Next up is Roy Kroezen, of Illinois, who will perform at Bok Tower Gardens on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.
Austin Ferguson, of Minnesota, will follow that with a performance at Bok Tower Gardens on March 13 at 3 p.m.
Finally, Elisa Tersigni, of Toronto, will perform at Bok Tower Gardens on April 17 at 3 p.m.
For a list of the concerts at the other locations, visit www.boktowergardens.org.